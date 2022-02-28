William Blair Weighs in on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.24) for the year.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAGE. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

SAGE opened at $36.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $88.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after buying an additional 957,993 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,191,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,560,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after buying an additional 397,001 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

