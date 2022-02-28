Williams Capital Upgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Hold

Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.33.
Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 265,970 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
About Foot Locker (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
