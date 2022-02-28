Williams Capital Upgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Hold

Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.33.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 265,970 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.