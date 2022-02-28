WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 286.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WisdomTree Investments (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

