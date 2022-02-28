XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $73.16. 16,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,784. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.48. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.36.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

