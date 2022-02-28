Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $90.93. 1,535,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.13. Xylem has a one year low of $84.74 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.