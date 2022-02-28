Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Position Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,444,000 after buying an additional 408,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $720,404,000 after buying an additional 113,322 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,177,000 after buying an additional 213,209 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,490,000 after buying an additional 2,232,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of YNDX opened at $18.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

