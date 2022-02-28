Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.37 Million

Equities analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) to post sales of $46.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.65 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,316.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $46.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $89.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $103.18 million, with estimates ranging from $95.70 million to $110.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AC Immune.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 5,889.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in AC Immune by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 318,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

