Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

AVDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. 632,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $472.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

