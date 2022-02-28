Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. GMS reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMS. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of GMS opened at $53.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,720,000 after purchasing an additional 49,049 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GMS by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of GMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

