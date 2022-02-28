Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will report sales of $66.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.90 million. HealthStream posted sales of $63.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $270.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.40 million to $272.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $289.20 million, with estimates ranging from $285.03 million to $293.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. 5,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,605. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $645.76 million, a PE ratio of 104.37, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 66.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 134,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 36.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

