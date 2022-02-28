Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nuvation Bio.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

NYSE NUVB opened at $5.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.56. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 748,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 669,667 shares during the period. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,799,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.