Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

JELD opened at $23.15 on Monday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 242,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 33,309 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

