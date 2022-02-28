Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. MGM Resorts International posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

