Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to post sales of $67.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.19 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $68.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $269.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.05 million to $270.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $270.01 million, with estimates ranging from $263.79 million to $276.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

Several research firms recently commented on NMFC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.31. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

