Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) will post sales of $264.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.20 million. WNS posted sales of $228.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WNS. Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in WNS by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WNS by 354.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after buying an additional 178,593 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in WNS in the second quarter valued at about $6,982,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WNS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.48. The company had a trading volume of 212,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $91.48.

About WNS (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.