Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) will post sales of $264.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.20 million. WNS posted sales of $228.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WNS.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in WNS by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WNS by 354.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after buying an additional 178,593 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in WNS in the second quarter valued at about $6,982,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:WNS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.48. The company had a trading volume of 212,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $91.48.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
