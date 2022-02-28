Zacks: Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.56 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) will report sales of $38.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.98 billion and the highest is $39.29 billion. AT&T reported sales of $43.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $153.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.87 billion to $159.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $155.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.68 billion to $165.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NYSE:T traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 44,572,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,939,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.