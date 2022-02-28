Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.72 Million

Brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) to report sales of $172.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.81 million to $179.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $161.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $693.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $733.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $719.33 million, with estimates ranging from $689.90 million to $755.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. 58,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,980. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

