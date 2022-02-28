Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. 7,889,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

