Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.
Shares of FITB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. 7,889,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.