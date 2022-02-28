Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.16. Pan American Silver reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

