Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.48). Teladoc Health posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 523.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.39.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 14.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 757,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,905,000 after buying an additional 98,194 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.90. 431,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,019. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.90.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.