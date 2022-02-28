Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Analysts predict that Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.27). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million.

WEAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weave Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

