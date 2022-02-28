Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

