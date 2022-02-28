Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gecina from €140.00 ($159.09) to €135.00 ($153.41) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded Gecina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.50.

Shares of Gecina stock opened at $139.80 on Thursday. Gecina has a 1 year low of $119.10 and a 1 year high of $163.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.35.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

