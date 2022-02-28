Zacks Investment Research Lowers NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to Hold

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,569 shares of company stock worth $1,039,271. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 245,437 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

