Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.37.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

