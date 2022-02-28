Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Appian alerts:

APPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $189.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 243,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,368,700. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Appian by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Appian by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 307,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Appian by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,783,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StackLine Partners LP raised its holdings in Appian by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.