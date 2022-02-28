Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) to report sales of $54.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $155.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $163.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $316.23 million, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $336.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.04.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,013. Zai Lab has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $181.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.19.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

