Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,476,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $418.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $509.71 and a 200-day moving average of $546.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.29.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

