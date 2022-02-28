Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Popular stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,815. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.48. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

