Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Standard Investments LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 164.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after buying an additional 1,554,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 221.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after buying an additional 1,522,563 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Crown by 775.8% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,006,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,479,000 after buying an additional 891,964 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Crown by 85.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,181,000 after buying an additional 797,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 28.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after buying an additional 384,418 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

CCK stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $121.72. 21,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,937. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $124.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.