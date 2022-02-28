Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.67.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.52. 14,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,974. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.94. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.