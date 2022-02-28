Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 505,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,057 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,531,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,644,000 after acquiring an additional 257,709 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.85. 42,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,903. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

HOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hope Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.