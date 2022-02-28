Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,731 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $2,058,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,758,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,320,000 after buying an additional 154,987 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $208,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $2,718,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average of $151.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.