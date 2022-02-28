Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Reaches Market Cap of $268,276.36

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for $276.93 or 0.00672862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $268,276.36 and $420.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

