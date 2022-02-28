Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) & New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Head-To-Head Review

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zeta Global and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global N/A N/A N/A New Relic -34.60% -59.45% -17.10%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zeta Global and New Relic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 3 6 0 2.67 New Relic 0 3 5 0 2.63

Zeta Global currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.64%. New Relic has a consensus target price of $109.88, indicating a potential upside of 64.51%. Given New Relic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Relic is more favorable than Zeta Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of New Relic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zeta Global and New Relic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $368.12 million 6.66 -$53.22 million N/A N/A New Relic $667.65 million 6.62 -$192.61 million ($3.94) -16.95

Zeta Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Relic.

Summary

Zeta Global beats New Relic on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeta Global (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, consumer experiences, omnichannel acquisition, and identity and data management. In addition, the company provides demand side platform and website personalization services; and TruLift that offers analysis to uniquely quantify incremental budget that provides continued ROI. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc., engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

