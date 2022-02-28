Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 466,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,287 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $41,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,747 shares of company stock worth $4,671,338 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Z stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $170.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on Z. Stephens dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Zillow Group Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.