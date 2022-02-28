Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,193 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,435,000 after purchasing an additional 143,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 516,935 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,181 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

