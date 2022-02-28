Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $408.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.37.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.