Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Zscaler from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.37.

ZS traded down $41.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.85. 12,081,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,271. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.63 and a 200 day moving average of $287.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zscaler by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Zscaler by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

