-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Cantaloupe posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 20,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 13,940 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 66,769 shares of company stock valued at $533,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 98.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTLP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.00 and a beta of 2.04. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

