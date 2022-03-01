-$0.03 EPS Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. LightPath Technologies reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPTH. StockNews.com raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.73.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.30. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at $105,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

