$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) This Quarter

Earnings Per Share Expected for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GAMB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Gambling.com Group stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

