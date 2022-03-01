$0.05 EPS Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. GreenSky reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at $1,985,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GreenSky by 215.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 138,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GreenSky by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GreenSky by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

