$0.12 EPS Expected for Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. Brooks Automation reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $87.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $70.17 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.