-$0.14 EPS Expected for Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for XOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.11). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOS will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XOS.

XOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XOS by 871.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 479,095 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

