$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. Unifi posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:UFI opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $347.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.91. Unifi has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $30.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.07.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $145,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Unifi by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Unifi by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 274.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unifi by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

