-$0.30 EPS Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

NLTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NLTX stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $109.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 75,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 346,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 86,720 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

