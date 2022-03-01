$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.42. City Office REIT reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

CIO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

CIO stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 559,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in City Office REIT by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in City Office REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in City Office REIT by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

