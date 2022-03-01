$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. The RMR Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The RMR Group by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

