$0.74 EPS Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.71. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 99,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.45. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

